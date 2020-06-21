Respite for 'bling funerals' official Sam Vukela as lockdown delays disciplinary process

Disciplinary action is looming against public works & infrastructure director-general Sam Vukela, who has been implicated in massive overspending on state funerals and an irregular hiring spree.



In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose prerogative it is to hire and fire directors-general, gave public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille the go-ahead for action against Vukela...