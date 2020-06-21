Statue of Confederate general toppled as rallies mark key slavery date

Protests calling for an end to racial injustice continue to spread across the US following deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police.

Protesters in Washington toppled a statue of a Confederate general after rallies across the US to demand racial justice on a day heavy with symbolism — the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in that country.



Demonstrations were held in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington against a backdrop of weeks of protests fuelled by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police...