'They've been cool under a lot of pressure': Future doctors respond to Covid-19 call

“At the beginning of May the number of Covid-19 cases began to rise exponentially and the doctors on the frontline were desperately looking for extra hands to help with the patient load in Groote Schuur Hospital’s testing centre,” said Verhage, who described the response as “overwhelming”.

Medical students in their fourth, fifth and sixth years have assisted with the swabbing of patients, while those in their first to third years have been tasked with administrative work. In total, about 250 UCT student volunteers have been rendering support.

“It has been very evident that Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks have started to increase dramatically, as we head towards the peak of the pandemic,” said Verhage.

“Shifts at all three volunteer initiatives have been incredibly busy, with peaks of 130 patients a day in the Groote Schuur testing centre and about 150 calls coming through per day at the provincial Covid-19 hotline from members of the public that are concerned about symptoms.”

Fourth-year student Itumeleng Msimanga said that when the pandemic struck she couldn’t sit at home. “I have been volunteering at the Covid-19 testing and screening centres at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg, helping whenever there is a backlog in daily operations.”

Msimanga said students were supervised by experienced doctors. “Seeing how the medical community has banded together during this time has shown me the exact type of doctor I want to become,” she said.