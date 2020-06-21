WATCH | 'It's not just hungry civilians coming across the fence but also officers, soldiers'

You can drive a truck through SA’s costly new border fence

Two months after holes started appearing in SA's hastily built northern border fence, they have multiplied - and some have grown big enough to drive a truck through.



Thousands of Zimbabweans are now wading across the Limpopo every day, either to buy groceries from bakkies that drive through the fence to the river bank, or to seek their fortune in SA...