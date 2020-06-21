WATCH | 'It's not just hungry civilians coming across border fence, it's police officers and soldiers'
You can drive a truck through SA’s costly new border fence
21 June 2020 - 00:00
Two months after holes started appearing in SA's hastily built northern border fence, they have multiplied - and some have grown big enough to drive a truck through.
Thousands of Zimbabweans are now wading across the Limpopo every day, either to buy groceries from bakkies that drive through the fence to the river bank, or to seek their fortune in SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.