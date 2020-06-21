GBV
'We asked her so many times to leave that man' - family of slain Soweto woman
21 June 2020 - 00:00
The four-year-old daughter of Sanelisiwe Mfaba - stabbed to death and dumped near railway lines in Dobsonville, Soweto, last week - is struggling to come to terms with the fact her mother will never come home.
After she was stabbed repeatedly, the 28-year-old's body was found by a passer-by in a plastic bag, her hands and feet bound...
