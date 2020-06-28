ANC says deployment memo fake, 'doesn't represent official position of committee'
28 June 2020 - 00:00
The ANC has denied that its deployment committee wants to take over the appointment of government directors-general, and CEOs and board chairs in state-owned companies.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe yesterday labelled an unsigned memo directed at "all deployees" - which has circulated on social media this week - "fictitious"...
