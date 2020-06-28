John Hlophe has big tobacco firms fuming over decision to postpone hearing

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has been dragged into the legal challenge against the ban on cigarette sales brought by tobacco giant British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) and nine others.

The litigants have questioned Hlope's conduct after he overturned an agreement to hear the matter on Tuesday and instead postponed it by a month, without giving reasons. This left them fuming and threatening to take the case to another court.

They also accuse the state attorney, representing co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, of first having agreed to schedule the matter for Tuesday before backtracking, claiming Batsa and the others introduced "substantially new material" in their responding affidavits, which would take time to respond to.

Batsa and its co-applicants - which include organisations representing tobacco farmers - went to the Western Cape High Court asking it to set aside a three-month ban on tobacco sales introduced during the nationwide lockdown.