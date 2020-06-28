Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates otherwise
28 June 2020 - 00:03
The husband of tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane still appears to be actively involved in a company with a lucrative government tender — despite both he and the minister insisting he had resigned to avoid a conflict of interest.
Sizavox, which was founded by the minister’s husband, Sihle Ngubane, was paid R307,000 a month for an IT contract with the North West legislature until the contract expired last month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.