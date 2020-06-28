News

Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates otherwise

28 June 2020 - 00:03 By SIPHO MASONDO

The husband of tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane still appears to be actively involved in a company with a lucrative government tender — despite both he and the minister insisting he had resigned to avoid a conflict of interest.

Sizavox, which was founded by the minister’s husband, Sihle Ngubane, was paid R307,000 a month for an IT contract with the North West legislature until the contract expired last month...

