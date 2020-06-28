Mogoeng Mogoeng's pro-Israel fear of 'curses' sparks rage
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Pressure is mounting on chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to retract comments he made in support of Israel in the Middle East conflict.
The human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine said it would lay a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against him. Mogoeng's office declined to comment yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.