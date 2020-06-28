Relief as judge rules life policies still valid
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Francois Marais died at home in Bloemfontein early yesterday morning, believing that his three children would be left without an insurance payout because, just three months ago, his insurer unilaterally cancelled the policy he'd paid into for five years.
But thanks to a judgment handed down by judge Bashier Vally in the Johannesburg high court late on Friday as Marais, 64, was hours from death, his policy is still in place...
