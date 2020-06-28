News

Steenhuisen won't speak out against Zille's ‘racist’ tweets to avoid 'tit for tat'

28 June 2020 - 00:01 By Sthembile Cele and aphiwe deklerk

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen has told party MPs that he will not speak out against Helen Zille’s apartheid tweets in public because he wants to avoid a “tit for tat ”with her.

This is according to several DA MPs, who this week told how Steenhuisen came under fire at a DA parliamentary caucus meeting where he was accused of failing to distance the party from tweets by Zille that have been seen as racist...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It’s a safe haven in these uncertain times': Covid-19 sparks craving for Karoo News
  2. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  3. Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover News
  4. Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition News
  5. Motshekga’s plan for partial reopening of schools on hold after talks with ... News

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report