Steenhuisen won't speak out against Zille's ‘racist’ tweets to avoid 'tit for tat'
28 June 2020 - 00:01
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen has told party MPs that he will not speak out against Helen Zille’s apartheid tweets in public because he wants to avoid a “tit for tat ”with her.
This is according to several DA MPs, who this week told how Steenhuisen came under fire at a DA parliamentary caucus meeting where he was accused of failing to distance the party from tweets by Zille that have been seen as racist...
