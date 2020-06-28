Steenhuisen won't speak out against Zille's ‘racist’ tweets to avoid 'tit for tat'

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen has told party MPs that he will not speak out against Helen Zille’s apartheid tweets in public because he wants to avoid a “tit for tat ”with her.



This is according to several DA MPs, who this week told how Steenhuisen came under fire at a DA parliamentary caucus meeting where he was accused of failing to distance the party from tweets by Zille that have been seen as racist...