'The days of having clients every day are over': Tattoo artists make their mark again

SA's tattoo industry is slowly clawing its way back after a crippling three-month lockdown.

With the government's relaxing of restrictions to allow the personal beauty industry to reopen, some tattoo artists are getting back down to work while others are unsure about the future of their businesses.

Tattooers Unite SA - a lobby group that petitioned the government to allow parlours to open before the regulations were eased - has resorted to fundraising to help struggling tattoo artists who are not able to reopen their businesses.

The organisation's Derek Baker, a Cape Town tattooo artist, said a number of parlours would not be able to resume business because of debt.

"The lockdown killed us because in our industry we make money today to feed us, so three months of lockdown was a killer. So a few of the studios came together to help the artists who work for us, because they are the ones who suffered the most," he said.