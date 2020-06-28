'This is such a unique thing': Rail contract goes for 'cheap' R78K
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Antiquarian book dealer Ronald Levine has sold some rare books in his time, but few will match the handwritten articles of contract for SA's first town-to-town railway that sold for $4,500 (about R77,898) on auction this week.
"This is such a unique thing," said Levine. "I don't think there can be a more important 'railroadania' document."..
