'This is such a unique thing': Rail contract goes for 'cheap' R78K

Antiquarian book dealer Ronald Levine has sold some rare books in his time, but few will match the handwritten articles of contract for SA's first town-to-town railway that sold for $4,500 (about R77,898) on auction this week.



"This is such a unique thing," said Levine. "I don't think there can be a more important 'railroadania' document."..