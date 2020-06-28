Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA

In the time it takes to read these first few lines, another four people in SA will have been diagnosed with Covid-19 as the disease comes closer to home, cutting a deadly swathe through the country and claiming an average of 70 lives a day.

Fatalities are surging in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, and experts warn Gauteng will be the next frontline in the battle against the disease.

Hospitals and medical staff are at full stretch and makeshift mortuaries are being prepared. But even with the extra capacity, two questions are occupying experts' minds: how bad will it get, and are we ready?

Amid the rising death toll, millions of children are preparing for the second phase of school reopening next week, and the opening of the economy is picking up pace, with the release of rules for sit-down restaurants.

More than 6,000 new infections were reported on both Thursday and Friday, translating into about 266 cases an hour, or more than four a minute. The same two days registered 135 deaths, nearly three an hour.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) modelling data shows Gauteng's fatalities - which reached 149 on Friday - potentially tripling every two weeks.

By tomorrow, the toll is expected to be 240, and by July 13 - two months ahead of SA's expected coronavirus pandemic peak in September - it is predicted to be 730.