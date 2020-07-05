News

5 held over R5,7m UIF Covid-19 relief fund theft

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

A two-month splurge of living large, buying cars and gifts, came to an end yesterday when the Hawks arrested five people in connection with the theft of R5,7m in Covid relief funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

In a series of pre-dawn raids, detectives from the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Unit swooped on houses in Mamelodi, Soshanguve and Atteridgeville...

