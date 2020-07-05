DA opens way to Zoom in on Helen Zille's tweets
05 July 2020 - 00:00
The DA federal council has approved new rules that will allow key internal disciplinary cases - including one involving its chair, Helen Zille - to be heard virtually.
Since the lockdown began at the end of March the DA has been holding virtual meetings of party structures but has not convened disciplinary hearings due to the possibility of court challenges...
