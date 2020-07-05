Desperate call leads to big win at casino
05 July 2020 - 00:35
It was a call from a desperate friend that persuaded a Cape Town woman to head to the casino when it reopened on Tuesday.
"She was in a desperate situation and needed money. The situation really bothered me. I kept wondering what I could do," the Durbanville health executive told the Sunday Times...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.