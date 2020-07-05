News

If this is not corruption, then what is it? — auditor-general Kimi Makwetu

SA’s wasted billions still shock the state’s audit sleuth

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

Kimi Makwetu is in his last year as auditor-general and, in his years on the job, his office has identified R65bn in irregular municipal spending that was never dealt with. Yet it is still possible to shock him.

Makwetu’s report this week says the Metsimaholo municipality, based in Sasolburg, Free State, spent R21.7m in 2017/2018 on a sports complex. But auditors could only find a fence...

