If this is not corruption, then what is it? — auditor-general Kimi Makwetu
SA’s wasted billions still shock the state’s audit sleuth
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Kimi Makwetu is in his last year as auditor-general and, in his years on the job, his office has identified R65bn in irregular municipal spending that was never dealt with. Yet it is still possible to shock him.
Makwetu’s report this week says the Metsimaholo municipality, based in Sasolburg, Free State, spent R21.7m in 2017/2018 on a sports complex. But auditors could only find a fence...
