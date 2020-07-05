Madibeng municipality: Where rot starts below street level
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Andre van Niekerk says he’s battling to sell his five-bedroom house in Elandsrand, Brits, because “no-one wants to stay here”.
“Street lights are not working, the crime level is high and the [Madibeng] municipality just doesn’t care,” he said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.