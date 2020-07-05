More flak for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Israel
Complaint against chief justice sent to judicial commission
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng faces a complaint at the Judicial Service Commission over his comments on Israel.
Africa4Palestine, which lodged the complaint this weekend, accused SA’s senior judge of breaching the judicial code of conduct...
