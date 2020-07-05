News

Mountain town the only municipality in KZN to get clean audit

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

The traffic may be a little heavy, but the traffic lights work. There are rubbish bins aplenty, and the only litter to be seen while driving through town is at the taxi rank.

Welcome to Bergville, seat of the Okhahlamba local municipality, where residents say they have a constant supply of electricity, their roads are pothole-free, and the air smells fresh with not a whiff of sewage...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Relief as judge rules life policies still valid News
  5. John Hlophe has big tobacco firms fuming over decision to postpone hearing News

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...