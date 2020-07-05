Mountain town the only municipality in KZN to get clean audit

The traffic may be a little heavy, but the traffic lights work. There are rubbish bins aplenty, and the only litter to be seen while driving through town is at the taxi rank.



Welcome to Bergville, seat of the Okhahlamba local municipality, where residents say they have a constant supply of electricity, their roads are pothole-free, and the air smells fresh with not a whiff of sewage...