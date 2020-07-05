Outcry as new law on wild meat includes rhino and other protected animals
05 July 2020 - 00:00
SA's move to include rhinos, elephants and giraffes and other protected animals in the list of species that can be harvested for meat could fuel the growth of pandemics like Covid-19, say environmental groups.
A proposed amendment to the Meat Safety Act aims to incorporate the so-called bush meat industry into commercial agriculture, but it faces stiff opposition from those who believe it may contradict conservation efforts and create fertile ground for future pandemics...
