Outcry as new law on wild meat includes rhino and other protected animals

SA's move to include rhinos, elephants and giraffes and other protected animals in the list of species that can be harvested for meat could fuel the growth of pandemics like Covid-19, say environmental groups.



A proposed amendment to the Meat Safety Act aims to incorporate the so-called bush meat industry into commercial agriculture, but it faces stiff opposition from those who believe it may contradict conservation efforts and create fertile ground for future pandemics...