Getting tested for Covid-19 at Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay could take at least two days of queueing from as early as 5am — and even that is no guarantee you will be helped as the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) mobile clinic can test only 80 people a day.

The 80 people due to be tested on Friday, when the Sunday Times visited the site, had registered at least two days before. Those in the long queue of people turned away were advised to register at the Korsten Health Centre on Monday in the hope of getting tested on Tuesday.

With daily infections in the Eastern Cape reaching an average of 1,000 this week, premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted the health department is struggling to cope. He has made a plea for help to President Cyril Ramaphosa and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed it will be bringing in medical personnel to assist and the provincial health department said they would be stationed at the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay.