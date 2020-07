Trickle of train seats leaves commuters in taxi crossfire

"This gives them a very strong hand at the negotiating table, because without trains there is no alternative."

Public transport expert Jack van der Merwe said the limited rail offering will leave many stuck. "Metrorail has opened three corridors of the 11 they have; they have limited capacity and they are not stopping at every station. A significant block of the workforce has been left in the cold," he said.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said vandalism had caused disruptions just days into offering the limited service. He said the pandemic had had an considerable effect on cash flow and the transport department had funded the reopening this week.

Professor Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg's college of business and economics said neither taxis and buses nor trains could be financially viable with the current caps.

"You have a trade-off with public transport having the potential to spread the virus rapidly through the commuters, but we can't kill this industry."

A case in point is the Gautrain, which offered limited operations during level 4 and an expanded one in level 3.

Spokesperson Barbara Jenson said: "Before the outbreak we averaged between 60,000 and 66,000 passengers a day and about 15% of that on our buses. On Wednesday we had 6,833 passengers on the train and just over 3,000 on the buses."

Bus operator Putco said it too is weighing the financial impact of the pandemic, operating with 50% of its workforce.