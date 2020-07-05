Trickle of train seats leaves commuters in taxi crossfire

Transport experts said millions of commuters are paying the price. With Metrorail unable to ferry even a fraction of those it usually does, workers rely on buses and taxis.

For Pretoria security guard Nkosinathi Ndlovu, the train had offered a cheap commute, but its unreliability pushed him to spend hundreds of rands more per month to use the bus.

"The 15% loading capacity will make it more unreliable because they will only be allowed a handful of passengers," he said.

Mamelodi domestic worker Caroline Hlapi, who uses a bus and taxi in her daily commute, said the bus service adheres to social distancing and cleanliness regulations but taxi operators are a law unto themselves.

"Every day I leave my house I pray for my safety ... they don't fill the bus to capacity and there's always space between passengers, but in the taxi they don't care," she said.

Mmeli Dube of civil action group UniteBehind said Metrorail's partial reopening would bring little respite to commuters.

"The dysfunctionality of the commuter train network contributes to the standoff between the transport department and the taxi industry. Taxi operators see the opportunity to be recalcitrant and raise load capacity above 70% while also hiking their fares," he said.