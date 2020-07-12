Covid-19 top 10: worrying stats for South Africa

SA is set to break into the top 10 nations with the most Covid-19 infections, but experts say such landmarks are meaningless and the priority is to focus on the domestic response.

"Making comparisons between countries is highly problematic," said professor Shabir Madhi from Wits University, a member of the health minister's Covid-19 advisory panel.

"The virus wasn't introduced simultaneously in all countries, and other factors, possibly including climatic conditions, result in countries being at different stages."

Testing regimens also affect comparisons, he said, citing the example of Nigeria, which is testing 0.5 people per 1,000 while SA is testing 30 people per 1,000.

"So, you can expect more cases to be identified in SA than Nigeria despite us having about a quarter of Nigeria's population."

Professor Fikile Nomvete, director of medical programmes in the health sciences faculty at Nelson Mandela University, said global Covid-19 statistics are "a big function of highly subjective reporting".