Eskom cracks the whip against 'fraudsters'
12 July 2020 - 00:00
The department of public enterprises and Eskom have confirmed they are in the process of implementing various legal mechanisms against both employees and former suppliers suspected of defrauding the state- owned enterprise.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said in response to questions from the Sunday Times that "the Eskom board and management are working on various legal mechanisms to both recover funds and ensure that appropriate enforcement actions must be taken"...
