Experts say 'equal teaching impossible’ as more pupils return to school

“It’s much easier for former Model C schools to manage social distancing because they have bigger classrooms and there’s more space in between learners.”

Professor Ursula Hoadley, from the school of education at the University of Cape Town, said that “rather than all schools closing due to the abject situation in some, the awareness of inequalities should spur everyone, and the provincial and national departments especially, into providing support to schools that need it”.

She said schools need support and direction on how to manage learning, “something that the DBE [department of basic education] thus far has been slow to provide”.

Professor Nicky Roberts, from the University of Johannesburg’s education faculty, said: “In many countries there is agreement for there to be no high-stakes assessments, as a result of the pandemic. I think this should be our approach for grades R to 11.”

Meanwhile, at Sedimothole Secondary School in Limpopo, a teacher said that when the grade 10s return on July 20, they will only be able to be taught one day a week because of a shortage of additional classrooms to ensure social distancing.

Although the department delivered three mobile classrooms to the school on Wednesday, they could not be used because furniture was not delivered, the teacher said.

“If you are a language teacher teaching verbs to grade 10s, you will have to teach it over five days to the five groups before moving to the next topic. There’s no progress.”

He said there was “simply no space” for the grade 8 and 9 pupils once they return. “If we are forced to take them, we will have to make the grade 12s rotate days, which means they won’t be taught every day.”