Feud blamed for bloody Pentecostal church attack

A shattered gate and clothes strewn across the street testified to the bloody attack at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg, in which five congregants were killed and one critically wounded.



Survivors of the raid in the early hours of yesterday morning, including the chair of the church's executive council, Abiel Wessie, said the attackers targeted specific people...