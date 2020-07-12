'I came back with more questions than answers': Alex residents on relocation plan

Alexandra resident Malesa Maja heard through the grapevine that people in his community might be temporarily moved to "de-densify" his area in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

So he attended a sod-turning ceremony last Friday in nearby Marlboro Gardens to find out more. There Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo told the crowd that 1,600 families from two wards in Alex would be moved into temporary, serviced container homes.

But Maja left none the wiser, knowing only that "a group of people" will be moved in three months.

"I came back with more questions than answers. The mayor did not have answers when we asked him how long people will stay in that temporary place. He was not open about who will be relocated and how it will be done," said Maja.

Other people in the community are also sceptical. Some worry that "favouritism" will dictate who moves. Others say they are tired of "temporary relocations" and want permanent homes.

Ward councillor Busisiwe Francisco admitted that the affected residents had not been officially informed, because it was a "work in progress" and "the city is still working out the plan".