Josina Machel keeping up fight against her abuser for GBV 'victims' sake'

Samora and Graça's daughter says lover's punch cost her an eye

When her boyfriend took her to hospital after allegedly punching her so hard in the face that he destroyed an eye, Josina Machel summoned the courage to tell the doctors that he did it - while he tried to convince them that she injured herself in a fall.



Two years after the 2015 attack, Mozambican businessman Rofino Licuco was found guilty of beating Machel, the daughter of Graça and late president Samora Machel. He was handed a three-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay her about $2m (about R33m) in compensation...