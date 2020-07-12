Table Talk
New VC Zeblon Vilakazi on leading Wits 'towards technological innovation era'
Zeblon Vilakazi, vice-chancellor-designate of Wits University, wants to build it into a centre for technological research and innovation. Prega Govender spoke to him
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Zeblon Vilakazi was playing soccer with his friends on the street outside a grocery store in Katlehong on April 12 1981 when space shuttle Columbia lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the US, ushering in a new era for space flight.
The standard 6 pupil plucked up the courage to ask the shop owner to switch the TV from a sports channel in the hope of watching the launch...
