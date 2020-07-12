'The Gods Must Be Crazy' producer's empire goes bust

Liquidators sell off Boet Troskie family trust properties

Film producer Boet Troskie is famous for the story of a Coke bottle falling out of the sky in the 1980s classic The Gods Must Be Crazy.



Forty years later, Troskie may be feeling the sky is falling on him as liquidators descend on a family property portfolio built largely on the once-lucrative wildlife trade...