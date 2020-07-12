News

'The Gods Must Be Crazy' producer's empire goes bust

Liquidators sell off Boet Troskie family trust properties

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

Film producer Boet Troskie is famous for the story of a Coke bottle falling out of the sky in the 1980s classic The Gods Must Be Crazy.

Forty years later, Troskie may be feeling the sky is falling on him as liquidators descend on a family property portfolio built largely on the once-lucrative wildlife trade...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. VBS victim David Mabilu goes after KPMG for R4.7m News
  2. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  3. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  4. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  5. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners