'The project hasn’t gone as quickly as we'd have hoped': Ventilator deadline pushed out again

A source on the MAC said noninvasive ventilators are of vital importance as hospitals in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are reaching capacity.

“The project hasn’t gone as quickly as we would have hoped, but that is true for many things in this pandemic,” said the source.

In May, the department of trade & industry said it expected delivery of the 20,000 ventilators in the first week of July.

Spokesperson Sidwell Medupe said delays with the initial “optimistic” timeline were to be expected.

“Within a space of four months we have gone from zero to the first units of fit-for-purpose ventilators coming off production lines at companies that had not previously manufactured such devices.

“South African engineering and clinical ingenuity has pulled off what even the most advanced countries have struggled with,” he said.

He said the first contract for 10,000 ventilators has been awarded to the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), with negotiations under way to finalise contracts for a further 10,000 units.

The noninvasive ventilators — easier to use than normal mechanical ventilators — use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to force air into the lungs.

The Western Cape health department said the locally produced machines will come too late and are no longer needed in its hospitals.

Spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the province has already ordered 80 machines outside of those produced by the NVP and “we do not envisage requiring any additional ventilators”.