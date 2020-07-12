'We’re approaching the point where we'll be overrun': On the frontline of Covid-19 battle

STICKING TO LEVEL 5 WHILE THE REST OF SA DROPS IT'S GUARD

Fifteen minutes after Dr Boitumelo Makaulule swabbed a patient for the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday, she watched him die. Covid can kill that quickly.

Makaulule works in a state hospital in Johannesburg. It has only five beds in its intensive care unit and until three weeks ago referred all Covid cases to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The mental strain is intense, she said, and staff are called on to perform miracles.

The man who died had been admitted at casualty. "His family left after he arrived in our ward. I could see he was distressed. We gave him oxygen and some antibiotics. And 15 minutes later he was gone."

Because of a shortage of protective equipment, the doctor bought her own jumpsuit "because I don't want to risk being exposed and exposing my family".

At home her family is sticking to level 5 precautions. They don't go out unless they have to, and have no visitors.

Makaulule said people were not taking the outbreak seriously. "Government keeps saying we have it under control and we don't. My message to everyone is, keep practising social distancing, wash your hands, wear your masks and only leave your house if you have to."

- Paul Ash