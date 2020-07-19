Cape Town model agent faces ‘serial’ charges
Photographer gets bail after teen models accuse him of assault and rape
19 July 2020 - 00:00
Cape Town business owner Nico Maré, 50, describes himself as a mediator, dream-maker, photographer and caring father.
But his charge sheet in the Cape Town magistrate’s court paints a picture of a sexual predator behind a camera lens. The model agency owner won his release on bail this week following his arrest on rape and sexual assault charges...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.