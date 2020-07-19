Cape Town model agent faces ‘serial’ charges

Photographer gets bail after teen models accuse him of assault and rape

Cape Town business owner Nico Maré, 50, describes himself as a mediator, dream-maker, photographer and caring father.



But his charge sheet in the Cape Town magistrate’s court paints a picture of a sexual predator behind a camera lens. The model agency owner won his release on bail this week following his arrest on rape and sexual assault charges...