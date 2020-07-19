Graft

Dept officials, firm both called out over costly William Nicol Drive project

Five years and R210m on, there is still no road for residents of Johannesburg's far northern suburbs after the provincial government hired an “inexperienced” construction company that allegedly inflated invoices and billed for work it didn't do.



Now an extra R400m must be spent to fix the section of Sandton's William Nicol Drive in the area that includes the neighbourhoods of Steyn City and Diepsloot...