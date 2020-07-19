Table talk

Every child has the right to be happy, says SA's first child commissioner

The Western Cape has created the post of child commissioner to promote and protect the rights of children. The first person to hold the office, Christina Nomdo, spoke to Claire Keeton about how her long experience in the field will shape what she hopes to achieve for the province’s new generation

Christina Nomdo isn’t a superhero with a cape or invisible jet like Wonder Woman. But the new children’s commissioner for the Western Cape — the first such post in SA — has her own superpower: speaking truth to power.



“We can scream and shout about the culture of violence in our society, but unless we personally confront the kind of childhoods we create for children, and unless those childhoods are free of violence, we will not turn the tide on rape, on murder,” says Nomdo...