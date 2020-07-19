'Every little bit of breathing space we get helps': Booze ban gives hospitals dramatic boost

Saffy said alcohol availability made a huge difference to the level of care the hospital could provide.

“With alcohol banned, our trauma patient numbers dropped. When alcohol sales were unbanned there was a huge spike in admissions in the first week of June, especially with assaults. Motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents definitely increased.”

Saffy said that in May, when alcohol sales were still banned, the hospital would have days when it was treating fewer than a dozen assault victims.

But in June, the minimum number of assault patients at any one time was 12. “On one day in June we had 33 assault patients,” she said.

“Daily in June we averaged between 12 and 20 assault cases. That number decreased this week. Between Monday and Thursday we had 28 assault patients. The weeks just before that we had about 60 assaults a week.

“Stabbings account for most assaults. At month-end we would receive about 25 a day.”

Saffy attributed the decline in stabbings to the suspension of alcohol sales and said there were also far fewer vehicle and pedestrian accidents, especially at night.