Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges

Clueless youngster let loose on patients at four hospitals

19 July 2020 - 00:01 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

A high school dropout is facing criminal charges for consulting and treating patients after she convinced five KwaZulu-Natal hospitals and clinics she was a medical intern.

The Sunday Times can reveal that 23-year-old Nokwanda Ndlovu, who claimed to be a Wits University medical student, moved from facility to facility, where she wrote prescriptions, took vital signs and even stitched up patients' wounds between November 2017 and December 2019...

