Fraud
Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges
Clueless youngster let loose on patients at four hospitals
19 July 2020 - 00:01
A high school dropout is facing criminal charges for consulting and treating patients after she convinced five KwaZulu-Natal hospitals and clinics she was a medical intern.
The Sunday Times can reveal that 23-year-old Nokwanda Ndlovu, who claimed to be a Wits University medical student, moved from facility to facility, where she wrote prescriptions, took vital signs and even stitched up patients' wounds between November 2017 and December 2019...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.