High-risk patients 'nervous' as transplant surgeries halted due to Covid-19

Natalie Hinton is hoping for a vaccine against Covid-19 as much as she is praying for a risky double lung transplant.

With her lung capacity now at 30%, the 29-year-old Edenvale woman had been on the lung transplant list for seven months.

But she and others awaiting transplants have had to make way for Covid-19 patients. This is partly due to staff shortages, but also to the increased risk that these complex surgeries have in terms of infections.