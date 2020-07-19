News

Matroosberg Reserve in hot water with farmer, nature authorities

Bobby Jordan Journalist
19 July 2020 - 00:00

The Western Cape's famous snow-covered Matroosberg peak has a date in court as two farmers get frosty with each other over who owns a viewing site near the summit.

Last weekend, the Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve welcomed scores of 4x4s to a mountainside car park after the biggest snowfall of winter so far...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition News
  3. 'We’re approaching the point where we'll be overrun': On the frontline of ... News
  4. New VC Zeblon Vilakazi on leading Wits 'towards technological innovation era' News
  5. Motshekga’s plan for partial reopening of schools on hold after talks with ... News

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban