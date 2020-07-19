Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital seeks funds for life-saving surgeries

As the world remembers the life of Nelson Mandela, the children's hospital named in his honour is on a drive to raise money for life-saving surgery for its patients who risk being sidelined by the Covid pandemic.

Staffing remains a problem, however, because of a dearth of specialist nurses and doctors, Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital CEO Mandisa Maholwana said.

As medical facilities in Gauteng buckle amid the surge of Covid-19 patients and beds are snapped up, the hospital, in Johannesburg, has been largely untouched.