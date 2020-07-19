Covid-19
Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital seeks funds for life-saving surgeries
As the world remembers the life of Nelson Mandela, the children's hospital named in his honour is on a drive to raise money for life-saving surgery for its patients who risk being sidelined by the Covid pandemic.
Staffing remains a problem, however, because of a dearth of specialist nurses and doctors, Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital CEO Mandisa Maholwana said.
As medical facilities in Gauteng buckle amid the surge of Covid-19 patients and beds are snapped up, the hospital, in Johannesburg, has been largely untouched.
Maholwana said the facility had not been dedicated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, but several children referred for other treatment had tested positive after arrival.
The fundraising #ServeLikeMadiba initiative, launched last week, coincides with the hospital's third anniversary and the 25-year anniversary of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund. The fund was the hospital's largest benefactor, with a R1bn donation for its construction.
“In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and other priorities, everyone might put their focus there, but we cannot forget that children still have very specific medical needs,” Maholwana said.
The referral facility caters to children in need of specialist surgery and treatment, and is aimed at easing the load on state hospital waiting lists.
The hospital has been beset by staffing and funding challenges, and has drawn criticism for low bed-occupancy rates.
Maholwana said that of their 143 available beds, 40 were occupied. “This is a referral facility, so our volume is dependent on the patients who are sent to us for care.”
The hospital was designed to have a 200-bed capacity, and one general ward and an oncology unit are still to be completed.
“The pandemic has had an impact on our plans, but we have made some progress in opening some of the wards that have not yet been put into service,” Maholwana said.
She added that despite these challenges, the hospital was a lifeline for children in desperate need of specialist care.
“Every day we strive to embody the legacy of Nelson Mandela and showcase the value of what he aimed to achieve with his hospital,” she said.
