Zindzi Mandela
Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform tweets
But government says late diplomat had accepted new role
19 July 2020 - 00:02
The government has come under fire from a Mandela family member and a close friend of the late Zindzi Mandela after it emerged that she was due to be deployed to Liberia.
The relative and friend said they regarded her posting to Monrovia, Liberia's capital, as punishment for her controversial tweets on land reform in SA last year, which some in the government claimed had brought the country into disrepute...
