Race to ready field facilities as Covid-19 peak edges closer

Bed, oxygen and medical supply shortages have the Gauteng and Eastern Cape health departments scrambling to ready field hospitals for the Covid-19 surge.

In the Eastern Cape, phase 2 of the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni field hospital in Port Elizabeth has been delayed as the health department searches for oxygen equipment supplies.

In Gauteng, of the five planned field hospitals, only the Nasrec field hospital is receiving patients. The remaining four have yet to be built.

Clinicians volunteering at the Nasrec centre last week called for medical volunteers and supplies, including oxygen monitoring equipment and bedpans. The facility is designed to take mildly ill Covid-19 patients still requiring oxygen treatment from Charlotte Maxeke, Helen Joseph and Chris Hani Baragwanath so that beds in those hospitals can be freed up.