Teachers plead for 'new timetable' as Covid-19 infections spike

Schools must be closed immediately, including matric classes, and only reopen at the end of next month once Covid-19 infections have peaked, say SA's five teacher unions.

A resolution by the unions to this effect was included in a document basic education minister Angie Motshekga took to yesterday's meeting with the education MECs of the nine provinces.

The unions say matrics should return on August 17 and that "different modes [of teaching] to assist them while they are at home" should be prioritised. Other grades should return at the end of August, subject to a review based on the development of the virus.

Motshekga met the unions on Friday after meeting governing body associations earlier in the week.

She will be discussing issues raised by the different stakeholders with the cabinet in the next few days.