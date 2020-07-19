'The situation is dire': Eastern Cape hospitals shock expert team

The scenes at Eastern Cape hospitals that greeted a team of leading doctors and researchers, including an adviser to health minister Zweli Mkhize, left them distraught.

Local and international reports have cast light on horrific hospital conditions in the province, which has SA's third-highest number of Covid-19 infections.

Wits University Clinical Research Unit professor Ian Sanne was among four medical experts, including Mkhize's adviser Dr Sibongile Zungu, deployed to the province to prepare a report on hospital conditions and preparedness for the surge of infections.

The team spent 12 days visiting facilities in East London and Port Elizabeth after the alarm was raised about the failing health-care system, in which patients have to sleep on hospital floors awash with blood and human faeces.

“What we discovered during our inspections of the province's medical facilities was beyond distressing. It aligns with what local and international media have reported on,” said Sanne.