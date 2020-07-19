News

Western Cape develops plan to curb bad, boozy behaviour

Tanya Farber Journalist
19 July 2020 - 00:00

The Western Cape government is building an arsenal to curb the negative effects of alcohol, but those staring into the well of havoc say progress is too slow.

The provincial plan "aims to change the behaviour of consumers, retailers and producers through evidence-led and data-driven initiatives", premier Alan Winde told the Sunday Times this week...

