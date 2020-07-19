Zuurbekom church massacre blamed on fight for leadership, resources

Clergyman Michael Sandlana — a central figure in the bloody succession battle at the International Pentecost Holiness Church — has laid claim to the altar, saying his leadership was revealed to the high priests.



This after shootings at the church's headquarters in Zuurbekom, Gauteng, last weekend left five people dead and scores injured, the latest instalment in an unholy battle for power that has raged since 2016...