News

Property Scam

Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam'

Top estate agency taken in by man offering mandate

26 July 2020 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN

One of SA's biggest property companies has been caught up in an embarrassing "scam" involving an attempt to sell a palatial Saxonwold home owned by the Guptas.

The sale of the "gentleman's residence", which was listed for R16.5m, was hastily withdrawn after the Sunday Times exposed that the man who offered Jawitz Properties the mandate had no claim to the home...

